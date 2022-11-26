Hurricane season marked by deadly Ian

An aerial picture shows a broken section of the Pine Island Road, debris and destroyed houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha. With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ending next week, state officials are looking at potential changes after Florida got hit by its deadliest storm in nearly nine decades.

 Ricardo Arduengo

TALLAHASSEE — With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ending Wednesday, state officials are looking at potential changes after Florida got hit by its deadliest storm in nearly nine decades.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, announced Tuesday he has created a select committee to consider issues related to recovering from this year’s Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole and to look at “lessons learned to achieve best practices for future storms.”

