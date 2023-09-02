Did Citrus County dodge a bullet with Hurricane Idalia? Depends who you talk to.

Ask some of the hundreds who stayed in their coastal home, ignored an evacuation order, got flooded out and were one of the 73 who had to be rescued by law enforcement.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags