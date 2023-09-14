If your residential or commercial property was damaged from Hurricane Idalia, there is a property tax law benefit you may be entitled to for relief.
Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton said his office is ready to help folks through the assessment process for the upcoming year to take advantage of any protections due them when making repairs or replacing their homesteaded property.
“We are in communication with and will obtain damage assessment/permit records from Citrus County building officials, as well as the City of Crystal River, as needed,” Dalton said.
In 2005, the state legislature took action to protect the homestead cap when a property owner was repairing or replacing a home that suffered damage by a specific 2004 named storm.
The new structure could be rebuilt to a maximum 110% of its original square footage without the new construction or repairs increasing the homestead's assessed value. The legislature in 2006 broadened the protection to structures damaged or destroyed by any misfortune or calamity, as long as the repairs or rebuild started within three years from the Jan. 1 following the calamity.
Current law offers disaster assessment increase protections for both homestead and non-homestead properties.
Dalton said people should communicate with his office if they plan to rebuild all or a portion of their damaged structure due to storm damage to ensure they meet Florida Statute requirements and doesn’t result in an increase to their capped assessment value.
Dalton added these highlights:
• It is vital that if a homestead property is uninhabitable on Jan. 1, 2024, after the damage or destruction by a calamity occurs, that the owner notifies the Property Appraiser’s Office of their intent to rebuild and live in the property as their primary residence after the rebuild or repairs are complete.
As long as no exemptions are claimed on another property and the conditions of Florida Statutes are not violated, the homestead will not be considered abandoned and the exemption may continue.
• The 2023 annual just values people reviewed on their Truth in Millage (TRIM) notice were based on property conditions as of Jan. 1, 2023. Any adjustments due to unrepaired storm damage as of Jan. 1, 2024, will appear on their assessment.
• Many residential and commercial properties have been affected by Hurricane Idalia and the Property Appraiser’s Office must ensure all laws and regulations regarding property assessments are followed.
People will receive their 2023 tax bill from the Citrus County Tax Collector at the beginning of November.
That assessment will reflect the value of property based on its condition as of Jan. 1, 2023.
“We will be unable to change any 2023 assessments due to Hurricane Idalia storm damage under current law,” Dalton said. “We will monitor the governor's office and the state legislature for any actions that provide additional assessment or tax relief.”
For more information concerning your property values, visit a property appraiser’s office in Crystal River or Inverness or call (352) 564-7146 (residential department) or (352) 341-6624 (commercial department).
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.