If your residential or commercial property was damaged from Hurricane Idalia, there is a property tax law benefit you may be entitled to for relief.

Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton said his office is ready to help folks through the assessment process for the upcoming year to take advantage of any protections due them when making repairs or replacing their homesteaded property.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

