Contrary to what some may believe, you cannot just walk into a medical marijuana dispensary and buy the product.
There is a process that must be followed.
Q: What does the law state?
A: Medical marijuana can be prescribed in two forms in Florida: Low-THC CDB is a cannabinoid that contains 0.8 percent or less tetrahydrocannabinol, the cannabinoid compound in the cannabis plant that can produce psychoactive effects.
The other form, simply known as medical marijuana, contains more than 0.8 percent THC, can produce psychoactive effects, and is available in a variety of forms.
Q: What’s the first step?
A: Patients must first be diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition. They must visit and be treated by a physician who has completed the required training. Your doctor will determine if medical marijuana is a good option for you.
The list of qualifying medical conditions includes: cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV, AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s Disease or ALS), Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, terminal conditions, and “chronic nonmalignant pain” — pain from one of the other listed conditions.
Q: My physician recommends medical marijuana. What’s next?
A: The physician will enter patients and their caregivers into the Medical Marijuana Use Registry. Once done, you will receive two emails from the Office of Medical Marijuana Use: one containing your user name and one containing a temporary password.
Q: Do I have to apply for anything else?
A: Yes. You will need to apply for a Registry Identification Card. That can be done either electronically or via paper application.
Q: Then can I go to a dispensary and get my medical marijuana?
A: Yes. Once your Identification Card application has been approved, you will be able to contact a licensed medical marijuana treatment center (MMTC) and fill an order placed by your qualified physician. Keep in mind that patients and caregivers may only purchase medical marijuana from a state-approved medical marijuana treatment center. The center may also deliver the product to your home.
Q: I have more questions. Where can I go?
A: For more information, contact the Office of Medical Marijuana Use at 850-245-4657, email MedicalMarijuanaUse@flhealth.gov, or visit knowthefactsmmj.com.
Source: Office of Medical Marijuana Use