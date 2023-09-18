In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia’s destructive path through Florida, homeowners in the state who hold insurance policies under the National Flood Insurance Program are being strongly encouraged to initiate their flood insurance claims promptly. For some policyholders, the possibility of advance payments exists, providing much-needed financial support during these challenging times.
Homeowners affected by Hurricane Idalia’s dual assault of wind and flood damage should be aware that they will need to file two separate claims – one with their homeowner’s insurance provider and another with their flood insurance provider. It is crucial to inform the adjusters working on each policy about the claim filed with the other policy to ensure a seamless process.
For those filing a flood insurance claim, it’s advisable to inquire about the availability of advance payments. Depending on your circumstances, you may be eligible to receive an advance payment of up to $5,000 before an adjuster’s on-site visit. To receive this advance, your insurer will need to verify the extent of covered flood damage to your property, and they may request additional documentation to support the advance amount.
Policyholders who possess photos or videos depicting the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia and have receipts validating out-of-pocket expenses related to flood loss or a contractor’s itemized estimate may be eligible for a higher advance payment of up to $20,000.
In cases where flood insurance policies have recently expired, homeowners are encouraged to reach out to their insurance agents to inquire about the possibility of renewal within a grace period. Depending on the circumstances, it may still be feasible to renew the policy in full, ensuring coverage for any losses incurred during that period.
It’s essential to note that the Standard Flood Insurance Policy does not typically cover expenses related to code compliance unless the loss qualifies for Increased Cost of Compliance (ICC) coverage. Policyholders are advised to communicate with their adjusters or insurers for detailed information on this matter.
For those seeking additional guidance on documenting damage, re-entering properties safely, and rebuilding more robustly, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) provides valuable resources. Visit floodsmart.gov/how-do-i-start-my-flood -claim for comprehensive information and assistance related to flood insurance claims after Hurricane Idalia’s impact.