Hurricane Idalia

Members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office evacuate a family from flooded, low-lying areas in Crystal River on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 30, as the storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacted the west coast of Florida.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle

photo editor

In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia’s destructive path through Florida, homeowners in the state who hold insurance policies under the National Flood Insurance Program are being strongly encouraged to initiate their flood insurance claims promptly. For some policyholders, the possibility of advance payments exists, providing much-needed financial support during these challenging times.

Homeowners affected by Hurricane Idalia’s dual assault of wind and flood damage should be aware that they will need to file two separate claims – one with their homeowner’s insurance provider and another with their flood insurance provider. It is crucial to inform the adjusters working on each policy about the claim filed with the other policy to ensure a seamless process.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle