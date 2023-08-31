230901-CC-woodlands estate-getting ready to restore power

Family members and friends of Peggy Gaspard, 91, go over the details with an utility worker as the crew prepared to restore power.

 STEVE STEINER / CHRONICLE

Anyone driving down Northeast 19th Street through the Woodland Estates development could see that while the sides of the road were filled with water, and in some spots covered the road, the community by-and-large appeared to have weathered Hurricane Idalia.

While debris from trees and other plant life littered the grounds and driveways, damage appeared minimal, except at the home of 91-year-old Peggy Gaspard. To one side of her house, an uprooted tree rested upon the roof of the garage. Fortunately, the tree was a small one and it did not appear as though any serious damage had occurred to the house.

