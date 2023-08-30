Citrus County received about 2-3 inches of rain as of Wednesday afternoon, adding to the 1-2 inches accumulated Tuesday.

That actually helped area lake levels, which had seen lower levels than normal due to a drier-than-normal summer.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

