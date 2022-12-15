This is one of Dorvidor Management's most recent area housing community projects built about two years ago in Pasco County. The group is planning to redevelop the site of the former Crystal River Mall. The project is tentatively set to begin in March with demolition of the mall.
The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans, along with a tentative timeline.
Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, gave the Crystal River City Council an update Monday, Dec. 12, as to his plans for the former mall's site on U.S. 19.
Bartram said that during the past five months, his company has been doing mostly “behind the scenes” infrastructure work such as dozens of borings as part of the company’s geotechnical study and environmental impacts of the proposed development.
Bartram said the plan is to demolish the existing mall in May or June 2023 and during the next 12 months do grading and earth work along with building the pond in the center of the commercial and residential project.
Considering the preparation work and permitting requirements, Bartram said the construction for the first phase of the project would start in about 2 ½ years.
In describing the project for the council, Bartram said he typically draws a picture showing the maximum number of units allowed by land use and zoning, but usually the number is reduced as plans are finalized.
The project consists of three phases:
• 28 acres on the north and east side making up 360 apartment homes in three-story buildings.
• 11.3 acres on the south side for 80 townhomes, two stories.
• In the center, the developer plans for retail space to include the current Rural King and vacant Office Max building.
The project will incorporate the existing pond along North Turkey Oak Drive and include a new pond dug between the retail area and phase one, made up of apartments.
The apartments are to include a fitness center, a pool, a public dog park, walking trails and community outdoor cooking areas.
Bartram said apartments will not be considered affordable housing but consistent with workforce housing, with anticipated rents from $1,295 to $2,160 per month.
The townhomes are slated to be two stories with three bedrooms and backyards. The townhomes will be the final phase of the project, with construction in about five years.
Bartram said he envisions the project as a full “live, work, and play” concept with a common children play area. residents able to utilize sidewalks from one end of the community to the other and visit shopping and eateries close to their homes. There will also be access to public mass transit.
He said the redeveloped Gulf View Mall site that Dorvidor made into housing is an example of the kind of structures to expect.
Bartram said Dorvidor is overseen by his mother and him and the company has no third-party investors. He said the company also manages its housing communities rather than hiring a management company.
He expects to hire about 10 people to operate the housing project.
The company’s goal is not to develop housing, hire a third party to manage it, and leave the community, Bartram said. It is, instead, to become part of the community.
The company has built, bought or sold nine housing communities in Florida.
The council welcomed Bartram, and his mother, Irene, who was sitting in the audience.
“We want you to feel you have a partner,” said Mayor Joe Meek.
“The site is an important site (and this project is an) is an opportunity to improve it,” Meek said. “This would be a huge improvement.”
Councilman Ken Brown said that he was familiar with Dorvidor’s housing project in Pasco County and thought the company had done a good job.
“I’m very, very excited as to what’s going to happen,” Brown told the developer.