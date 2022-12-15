Crystal River Apartments Townhomes 3 Extract

This is one of Dorvidor Management's most recent area housing community projects built about two years ago in Pasco County. The group is planning to redevelop the site of the former Crystal River Mall. The project is tentatively set to begin in March with demolition of the mall.

The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans along with a tentative timeline.

Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, gave the Crystal River City Council an update Monday, Dec. 12, as to his plans for the former mall's site on U.S. 19.

Crystal River mall

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.