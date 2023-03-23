TALLAHASSEE — Initial House and Senate budget proposals are hundreds of millions of dollars apart on efforts to preserve land from future development and protect areas from rising seas.

But the House and Senate agree on spending $50 million for beach renourishment, with another $50 million for springs restoration. Both call for spending more than $30 million to fight toxic algae blooms and have proposed more than $500 million for drinking-water and wastewater grants.

