Opponents rallied Tuesday against a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses.

 Jim Turner/NSF

TALLAHASSEE — The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday backed a proposal that combines allowing people to carry concealed firearms without licenses and efforts to improve school safety, despite Democratic arguments that easing gun restrictions would increase violence.

A Senate committee on Monday approved a similar measure, with some gun-rights groups — which want people to be able to openly carry firearms in most public places — calling the proposal “too weak.”

