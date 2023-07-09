Hot weekend ahead

Boaters make their way down the Indian River Canal on a steamy Friday morning, July 7, as they head towards the Crystal River channel. Area rivers that lead to the Gulf of Mexico have been especially busy this week with boats heading to the scallop ground and fishing grounds off the Citrus County Coast. Outdoor activities have seemed a more taxing for many as of late with extreme heat advisories settling in over much of the region. Temperatures for the weekend are forecast to reach into the low 90's before returning to the mid-90's for most of next week. An increased chance for rain is also expected next week, say forecasters.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

These past several days have seen record-setting heat temperatures and conditions unlike those experienced until recently since record keeping began in 1880, according to NASAGISS (NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies). Currently, temperatures have been in the 94-97 degree Fahrenheit range, with heat indices ranging from 108-112 degrees Fahrenheit.

Regardless whether 2023 will go down as the hottest summer on record (at least in the northern hemisphere), the impact the heat is having has reached the point where heat advisory warnings are being issued often on a daily basis.

