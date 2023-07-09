These past several days have seen record-setting heat temperatures and conditions unlike those experienced until recently since record keeping began in 1880, according to NASAGISS (NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies). Currently, temperatures have been in the 94-97 degree Fahrenheit range, with heat indices ranging from 108-112 degrees Fahrenheit.
Regardless whether 2023 will go down as the hottest summer on record (at least in the northern hemisphere), the impact the heat is having has reached the point where heat advisory warnings are being issued often on a daily basis.
Two major concerns are heat exhaustion and heat stroke, with the latter having the potential leading to more serious complications, including death. if not immediately treated. Those most vulnerable include children under 4 years old and the elderly, ages 65 years and older. Of the latter, risk factors such as living alone, chronic medical problems and those taking certain medications can contribute to the possibility of being affected by the heat. Another group of people at risk are those who are overweight.
HEAT EXHAUSTION VS. HEAT STROKE
Knowing what the symptoms are can possibly be the difference between life and death. This is one reason why it cannot be emphasized often and strongly enough, remain hydrated. Drink water, and plenty of it. Although these may be liquids, coffee, sodas and alcohol beverages should be avoided.
But how can one tell whether it’s heat exhaustion or stroke? If it’s exhaustion, symptoms may include feeling faint or dizzy; excessive sweating; cool, pale, clammy skin; nausea/vomiting; a rapid yet weak pulse; or muscle cramps.
Treat it by getting to a cooler location; drink water; take a cool shower or use cool compresses.
If it’s heat stroke, symptoms may be a throbbing headache; no sweating; body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit, with red, hot dry skin; nausea/vomiting; rapid yet strong pulse; loss of consciousness.
Treat it by immediately getting emergency help, and keep cool until treated.
WHAT TO DO TO BEAT THE HEAT WHEN INSIDE
The most obvious answer is to stay inside as much as possible. However, for those living in homes that don’t have air conditioning, that might not be much of a comfort.
People in that situation may be tempted to open as many doors and windows as possible, especially if it is breezy. While it may feel like open doors and windows are cooling down the inside of a residence, it’s only an illusion. What doing such actually accomplishes is to bring in the heat and the humidity from outside.
• Instead, close windows. Not only that, cover the windows. Lower the blinds. Close drapes; in fact, some people go so far as to use blackout drapes.
• Close doors to rooms not being occupied, particularly bedrooms and bathrooms. This will help the rooms that are most occupied, because leaving doors open will allow whatever hot air is inside travel throughout.
• Don’t cook in the kitchen until evening; better yet, cook outside; again, in the evening, when temperatures and humidity have dropped.
• If you have ceiling fans, use these correctly. Most fans today have two settings that determine what direction the blades will turn. Otherwise, blades going in the wrong direction may make cooling a room less effective. For portable fans, consider placing a block of ice in front of the fan. This blows the cool air coming off the ice into the room.
• We all know the expression, “It isn’t the heat, it’s the humidity.” Well, guess what. It’s true. What is the impact of humidity? The higher it is, the harder it is for the sweat generated to evaporate. The best solution is to invest in a quality humidifier.
• Open windows. Yeah, yeah, didn’t earlier advice urge windows be closed? Yes, but that’s for during the day. If you live in an area where temperatures drop at night, open windows. Just make sure to close windows as the sun rises to retain the cool air from the night.
• Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing made of breathable fabric that allow airflow and air movement aiding in cooling the body. These should be light-colored, as those deflect heat better than dark-colored clothes, which absorb heat. Plus, wear shirts with long sleeves that cover the body and help avoid sunburn.
• Eat salty foods, such as salted crackers, and salted pretzels. What is the best vitamin for heat exhaustion?
• Take magnesium and potassium. Magnesium helps with body temperature regulation. Magnesium is an essential mineral for staying healthy and is required for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, while potassium is known as an electrolyte and is vital to cardiovascular health.
ANIMALS CAN ALSO BE AFFECTED
Both domesticated animals, as well as livestock are not immune from suffering heat stroke. In cattle, the lethal range is 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with 80% humidity. To help livestock, which includes sheep, pigs, goats, horses and fowl (chickens, ducks, turkeys, etc.), keep these hydrated and shaded. Turn on fans in barns, and/or let run in a sprinkler system