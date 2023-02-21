Unseasonably warm weather with temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal will settle over Citrus County for the remainder of this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a high today in the low- to mid-80s. Thursday and Friday, highs will be 88 and 87 respectively - a bit cooler toward the coast.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.