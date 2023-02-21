Unseasonably warm weather with temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal will settle over Citrus County for the remainder of this week.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a high today in the low- to mid-80s. Thursday and Friday, highs will be 88 and 87 respectively - a bit cooler toward the coast.
The NWS forecasts the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.
The normal daily temperatures for late February in Citrus County are around 73 degrees and rarely exceed 82.
A ridge of high pressure is moving into the state, effectively preventing cooler air from the north getting through, NWS meteorologist Rodney Wynn said.
Southwest Florida and the interior of the state will will be looking at new heat records. Orlando, for example, is expecting a high of 91 on Thursday, which would break the record by 2 degrees set in 1962.
Wyn said no rain is expected all week. Citrus County should have slightly cooler temperatures by Tuesday, Feb. 28.
“I don’t think we’ll get any more frigid temperatures,” he said.
And by the way, Citrus County as of Tuesday is now 100 days away from the start of hurricane season. But that’s a story for another day.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.