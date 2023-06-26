Lisa Nummi, chief executive officer of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, is singing the praises of a new residency program designed to teach the physicians of tomorrow and keep them in Citrus County.
Nummi recently met with the Chronicle’s editorial board to tell them about the Graduate Medical Education (GME) program.
Started four years ago, the Inverness hospital intends to make it a big focus going forward.
“We’re going to grow as this county grows and provide the services it needs - that’s my goal,” Nummi said.
A residency is a critical component of physicians’ career path. The GME programs last between three and seven years, depending on the specialty, and follows graduation from medical school to prepare them for independent practice in a medical specialty.
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s GME program consists of residencies in internal medicine and a transitional year (where the physician rotates specialities), and fellowship programs in cardiology, gastroenterology and pulmonary critical care.
When graduates join a residency or fellowship, they are mentored by physicians.
The hospital started GME four years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head.
That, Nummi said, hurt the program right out of the gate and as a result, physician retention “Is not where we want it to be.”
She didn’t provide any retention numbers but remains hopeful going forward.
While residents are here, they make friends, become accustomed to the community, making it “harder to leave,” she said.
Challenges, she said, include a lack of housing options in the city. And like other careers, physicians and their ‘significant others’ may differ on where they want to stay.
“It’s about finding two people who are going to settle down here,” Nummi said.
HCA Healthcare is the largest sponsor of GME training in the United States with 337 accredited programs, 5,334 residents and fellows, and 62 teaching hospitals across 16 states.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.