Aware that county growth is gravitating to the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486, HCA Citrus Memorial Hospital has purchased two parcels totaling over 8 acres near there, according to county clerk records.
Although HCA has not officially announced building plans, records show the use as an ER facility with adjacent medical offices.
HCA spent $1.34 million for the properties, located on the south side of C.R. 486 and Betty Point, just west of Walmart, clerk records show.
At an April pre-application meeting with the county, the Kimley-Horn and Associates engineering firm submitted the proposed use for the property as medical office and emergency room, County Project Manager Walt Eastmond said.
There are two buildings on the property, one with 10,860 square feet closest to C.R. 486 and another with 7,600 square feet. There is space allotted for parking.
“It’s some type of freestanding ER facility,” Eastmond said. “That’s what it looks like, with associated medical offices.”
Citrus Memorial spokeswoman Katie Myers confirmed the sale but declined to elaborate as to what the hospital has planned for that hot area. She issued this statement:
“HCA Florida Citrus Hospital is excited to acquire this property as we focus on the future healthcare needs of the community,” Myers said. “The expansion of the Suncoast Parkway is projected to create significant growth in the area, which in turn will create the need for convenient healthcare services.”
The intersection of County Road 491 and 486 is becoming the hub of retail and residential development in Citrus County.
The Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond is under construction on the northwest corner. On the Walmart side, more stores are planned.
A large housing complex, called Amber Ridge, is planned for the southern boundary of Black Diamond. A two-story townhome community is also in the works.
The CMH property is just five miles to the south of Bravera Health Seven Rivers’ $12.3 million freestanding emergency department in Citrus Hills, which opened in 2020.
The Bravera ER functions as a department of the hospital, which is located on U.S. 19 north of Crystal River. With an estimated 70% of total patients admitted to the hospital after ER visits, these standalone facilities are moneymakers, and the Citrus Hills branch has been busy from the outset.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.