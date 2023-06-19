Aware that county growth is gravitating to the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486, HCA Citrus Memorial Hospital has purchased two parcels totaling over 8 acres near there, according to county clerk records.

Although HCA has not officially announced building plans, records show the use as an ER facility with adjacent medical offices.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.