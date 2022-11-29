The leadership of the Citrus County Hospital Board is in limbo following Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting when the board’s four trustees could not decide who should be their chairman.
Earlier this year, former Chairwoman Debbie Ressler stepped down from the job when decided to move out of state. That left Vice Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows to step into the leadership role until trustees could vote this month for new officers.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Trustee Rick Harper nominated Fallows to remain at the job and Trustee Allan Bartell seconded Harper’s nomination.
That’s when Dr. Jeffrey Wallis nominated himself and Bartell also seconded his motion.
For the next seven rounds of voting, the bid for chairman remained tied with Harper and Fallows voting for Fallows for chairman and Bartell and Wallis voting for Wallis. No side would give.
Hospital Board attorney Bill Grant told the trustees that the board members will be required to continue voting at each of its monthly meetings until a more permanent chairman is selected. Meanwhile, Fallows continues to oversee the meetings.
The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus Memorial Hospital, and leases it, and other hospital related properties, to Hospital Corporation of America. It uses lease money to fund local health care initiatives.
Wallis said earlier this year he would run for chair, complaining the board had lost direction.
He said the board was willing to fund some health care projects while not others just as worthy, if not more so.
Wallis is a hospital board trustee and also president of the Doctors’ Free Clinic board. Wallis asked the hospital board for money to buy a permanent facility for the free clinic. But after more than a year trying to meet the board’s criteria for financial help, the trustees balked and proposed Wallis seek other funding help.
The hospital board has about $14 million and has pledged as much as $10 million of that money to the College of Central Florida in Citrus County to expand its health care program. The hospital board is letting the college use that money to garner state matching funds. What money the state doesn’t match of that $10 million comes back to the hospital board.
Wallis said he couldn’t understand funding the college and not the Doctors’ Free Clinic.
Wallis said the vote showed a systemic problem with the hospital board and a risk that the facility the clinic needed would be sold to someone else.
“What we’ve seen here is a loss of direction,” Wallis said earlier this summer and vowed to run for chairman this month.
The trustees are appointed by the governor’s office.
Meanwhile, as the board’s work winds down seven years after it leased the hospital to HCA, trustees’ hopes of sun setting the board as planned look uncertain at best.
That’s because to sunset the hospital board would require approval from the Florida Legislature. It would also require another government body willing to take on the hospital board’s job of ensuring that HCA abides by the 50-year lease agreement.
So far, there’s been no takers.
Florida Rep. Ralph Massullo said in order to sunset, the hospital board must find a replacement government body and formally request to sunset.
One option is for the hospital board not to sunset but meet only a couple times a year now that most of its work transitioning to HCA is over.
But Massullo told the Chronicle that’s one option, but only it no other entity wants to take over the job.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.