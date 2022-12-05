Disputes involving the Citrus County Hospital Board are almost always complicated, filled with legalese, and brimming with bureaucracy.
But what they also usually have in common is that they are high stakes in which if the hospital board gets it wrong, the price could well be in the millions of dollars.
The latest spat between the hospital board and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is no exception.
At issue are Medicaid payments to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, then called Citrus Memorial Hospital, during 2008 and 2009 from AHCA.
In a nutshell, ACHA claims that it overpaid Citrus Memorial Hospital. The hospital board argues, through its attorney Karen Schapira, that Citrus Memorial was a public hospital during the period in question and the hospital met the criteria for increased Medicaid payments to reflect that.
What that comes down to is about $6 million AHCA wants back from the hospital board.
Schapira said in a September letter to AHCA that the agency had inaccurately calculated the amount Citrus Memorial should have received and how much it was overpaid.
The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus Memorial Hospital, and leases it, and other hospital related properties, to Hospital Corporation of America. It uses lease money to fund local health care initiatives. The hospital board owns the hospital on behalf of the residents of Citrus County, so any money ACHA takes back is money that won’t go toward local health care initiatives.
Schapira also cites a 2010 written agreement with AHCA that AHCA would recalculate its Medicaid payments using formulas that reflect Citrus Memorial Hospital as a rural, public hospital. The Medicaid payments to publically-owned CMH during part of 2008 and 2009, with its rural makeup, would have been about twice that of a non-public hospital.
Earlier this year, ACHA told Schapira the state agency’s rates were correctly calculated. The agency also claimed that CMA failed to make intergovernmental (financial) transfers to AHCA for Medicaid and, therefore, made CMH ineligible for the increased Medicaid reimbursements.
Schapira responded no. In addition, she said, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services made intergovernmental transfers voluntary if the health care provider met the eligibility requirements.
“Your assertions are unsubstantiated,” she wrote AHCA. “While we will be happy to resolve this issue without renewing our petition for formal administrative hearing, we will not resolve the issue in a manner requiring the citizens of Citrus County to unnecessarily pay for the agency’s unwillingness to review what appears to be (a) clear error.”
Last week, the hospital board’s attorney Bill Grant told hospital board members “Our position has not changed” and if AHCA did not respond accordingly, the hospital board would “go to court.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.