From left, William Grant, legal counsel for the Citrus County Hospital Board, listens as Rick Harper, a trustee on the board, proposes the board grant the request for $5 million to the College of Central Florida. This will allow the college to go forward applying for a matching grant from the state.

For the second consecutive year, the Citrus County Hospital Board pledged money to be used toward a matching fund enabling the College of Central Florida to go forward applying for a Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) grant being provided by the state. By unanimous vote, the decision was to grant the $5 million the college was seeking.

The decision made at the Aug. 21 Citrus County Hospital Board left College of Central Florida President James Henningsen, Ed.D, grateful, albeit somewhat stunned. The expressions on the faces of those from the college with him — Dr. Vernon Lauter, Chris Knife and Dr. Stephanie Cortez — were of equal astonishment. (Lauter is the vice president of regional campuses; Knife is the vice president of Institutional Advancement and the CEO of the college’s foundation; and Cortez is the associate vice president of the Health Science Program and Director of the Nursing Program.)

