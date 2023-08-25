From left, William Grant, legal counsel for the Citrus County Hospital Board, listens as Rick Harper, a trustee on the board, proposes the board grant the request for $5 million to the College of Central Florida. This will allow the college to go forward applying for a matching grant from the state.
For the second consecutive year, the Citrus County Hospital Board pledged money to be used toward a matching fund enabling the College of Central Florida to go forward applying for a Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) grant being provided by the state. By unanimous vote, the decision was to grant the $5 million the college was seeking.
The decision made at the Aug. 21 Citrus County Hospital Board left College of Central Florida President James Henningsen, Ed.D, grateful, albeit somewhat stunned. The expressions on the faces of those from the college with him — Dr. Vernon Lauter, Chris Knife and Dr. Stephanie Cortez — were of equal astonishment. (Lauter is the vice president of regional campuses; Knife is the vice president of Institutional Advancement and the CEO of the college’s foundation; and Cortez is the associate vice president of the Health Science Program and Director of the Nursing Program.)
“I’m speechless,” Henningsen said. In a later interview, the college president continued his effusiveness. “I can’t tell you how grateful the college is to the board, and the legacy it is leaving Citrus County.” This newest infusion will go towards the Debbie Ressler Nursing Program and to cover tuition costs for Citrus County residents who enroll in the Associate Degree in Nursing program. “The board has been a longstanding partner of the college, and its support has been transformational in helping the college lead the way in meeting the critical shortage of nurses in our region.”
As for the astonishment at the meeting, that may have been due to earlier deliberations among hospital board trustees over concerns about organizations making financial appeals. Due to the pandemic, guidelines had been somewhat expanded to include considerations from food banks and other entities. Was now the time for the hospital board to return to its main mission?
Trustee Rick Harper expressed his thought that applicants be self-sustaining, or apply one-time, plus the funds go toward medical projects. This latter left Henningsen to state that was not the college’s goal.
“Our intent is not to be at the well every day,” Henningsen said. However, in 2021 the college was granted $1 million by the hospital board, and in 2022, $6.7 million; both those funds went directly into the endowment fund. The $5 million will also directly go into the college’s endowment fund.
The $11.7 million will enable the endowment fund to become self-sustaining. which will go toward scholarships. This includes covering a variety of college expenses, particularly tuition. It is estimated that approximately a half-million dollars per year will be derived from the interest earned by the investments of the $11.7 million principal.
“This is a huge game changer for Citrus County residents and the CF nursing program,” stated Henningsen in a news release, who added the $5 million pledge will allow the college “ … to expand our No. 1 rated nursing program to support the needs of our local health care providers.”
What the state requires
Money from the state will be used for equipment, and increasing staffing, among other allowable purchases. The college wants to create two new nursing facility positions and one marketing person position. However, it has to be entirely spent by the end of the state’s fiscal year, which concludes June 30.
“We typically have a short window,” said Dr. Vernon Lauter, vice president of the regional campuses and who directly manages the Wilton Simpson Citrus County campus, which is ranked as the 2023 Best RN Program in Florida by Registered Nursing.org.
He reiterated what the next step(s) in the process were to be, which was discussed at the August board meeting: getting the hospital board to put in writing its pledge, which will then allow the college to file the needed paperwork. This has to be accomplished no later than the end of September 2023; the college must have “cash in hand” on Jan. 1, 2024.
About the College of Central Florida
The College of Central Florida (CF) is a public college with campuses in Marion, Citrus, and Levy counties. It was founded in 1957 as Central Florida Junior College. The Citrus County campus, located at 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, was established in 1996.
Growing concerns over nursing shortages in Florida in 2022 had prompted the state to create the LINE grant, in order to foster people considering a career in nursing. The grant is a one-to-one matching grant. For every dollar an applicant raises prior to filling out an application, the state will match.
At the same time, the amount that an agency requests may differ from what the state will award. For the College of Central Florida, it requested $10 million, backed by a pledge by the hospital board in the amount of $10.3 million, but the state awarded it only $6.7 million. Thus per the agreement between the college and the hospital board, the remainder was returned to the hospital board.