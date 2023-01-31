Veterans Village proposed site

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Failure by Veterans Village of Citrus County to make progress in breaking ground for an affordable assisted living facility after a $2.5 million loan from the Citrus County Hospital Board has led the hospital trustees for demanding an accounting and its money back.

The trustees voted unanimously to require Veterans Village representatives to attend the hospital board’s next monthly meeting in February and explain why there’s been no progress two and a half years after its $2.5 million grant and to bring back the money.

