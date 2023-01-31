Failure by Veterans Village of Citrus County to make progress in breaking ground for an affordable assisted living facility after a $2.5 million loan from the Citrus County Hospital Board has led the hospital trustees for demanding an accounting and its money back.
The trustees voted unanimously to require Veterans Village representatives to attend the hospital board’s next monthly meeting in February and explain why there’s been no progress two and a half years after its $2.5 million grant and to bring back the money.
The trustees said they will put the money in an escrow account and if Veterans Village can show it still has a viable plan to build an assisted living facility for veterans and their spouses, the trustees will dole out money to the organization as needed.
“Why are they holding our money instead of us?” asked hospital board member Rick Harper of his fellow trustees.
“Our job is to be the stewards of the public money and it’s hard to be stewards of the public money if we don’t have it,” Harper said.
He proposed to the other three trustees to put the money in escrow and they voted in agreement to make the move.
The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness and its medical campus and some satellite properties and leases the properties to Hospital Corporation of America. It uses the lease money to help fund local health care projects and educational endeavors. It also funds the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation, which awards grants to local charities providing health care services.
The original cost two and a half years ago of the assisted living project for veterans and spouses was $10.2 million for the 100 apartment complex adjacent to the U.S. Veterans Affairs Lecanto Clinic on West Marc Knighton Court off County Road 491.
The plan was for the Veterans Village board to obtain funding from the hospital board and community donations and parlay that into a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. From there, the board members had a bank which would provide the loan for the bulk of the costs of the apartments.
A year ago in February Veterans Village board members Dr. William Dixon and Dr. Paresh Desai told the board that the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
“With the onset of the pandemic the cost of construction increased dramatically,” Dixon told the trustees in early 2022. “The pro forma (financial statement) for construction of the Veterans Village assisted living had to be revised.”
“The facilitating bank asked us to delay construction and the mortgage loan until construction costs stabilized and a more realistic pro forma could be developed,” he said.
In addition, the Veterans Village contractor is not able to provide a guaranteed cost because the cost of materials is fluctuating so much, Desai said. That creates more problems because the USDA requires a fixed construction cost before it makes its grants.
In a telephone interview with Desai this Tuesday, Desai said that nothing’s changed and no builder he knows of will give a fixed price given continued supply shortages and skilled labor problems.
In response to the problems the two Veterans Village board members said their alternative plan is for a one-story facility with 50 rooms and with 25 of those being double occupancy.
Hospital Board trustee Allan Bartell also sits on the Veterans Village board and said he thought ground had at least been broken on the project, but that the plan for now was to hold off and wait for building costs to come down.
Harper asked hospital board attorney Bill Grant whether the Veterans Village group had violated its memorandum of understanding with the hospital board.
Grant replied they had by not starting construction.
The Citrus County Commission extended its annual $1 lease with Veterans Village for the proposed site.
The Veterans Village also hired a lobbying firm at $5,000 per month to try and persuade Tallahassee and Washington lawmakers to give some money toward the project.
But Harper said if the nonprofit was using the hospital board’s money for lobbyists, they needed to stop.
Dr. Mark Fallows, hospital board chairman, said, “I don’t think it’s as dire as that” and understood the need to get the money back, but understood waiting for building costs to decline.
But Desai told the Chronicle Tuesday that of the $2.5 million, the Veterans Village board still has $2.417 million remaining in a CD drawing interest.
“Labor is not available. Materials are not available. There is a backlog,” Desai said.
“Veterans get a fixed amount of money,” he said, adding that he couldn’t pass on those rising costs to the veteran clients.
Bartell said, “I hate to see the two-floor plan go down the drain” because of rising costs, but “everything goes up faster than you can pay for it.”
Harper said he wanted a Veterans Village representative to come to the hospital board meeting next month with a $2.5 million check in hand where it will then go into escrow.
Harper said he had no more patience for excuses.
Harper, a Realtor and developer, said he was tired of presentations that repeated the same excuses.
“They just danced around it…came with a smile and got the hell out as fast as they could,” Harper said.