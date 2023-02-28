The Citrus County Hospital Board is balking at the Citrus County Commission’s invitation to its March 14 workshop about the county’s need for a Baker Act facility and the commission’s commitment to put $2 million toward the project.

Citrus County Hospital Board Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows and hospital board member Dr. Jeffrey Wallis both said during the hospital’s board meeting Monday they were too busy to attend the commission’s workshop.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.