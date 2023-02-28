The Citrus County Hospital Board is balking at the Citrus County Commission’s invitation to its March 14 workshop about the county’s need for a Baker Act facility and the commission’s commitment to put $2 million toward the project.
Citrus County Hospital Board Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows and hospital board member Dr. Jeffrey Wallis both said during the hospital’s board meeting Monday they were too busy to attend the commission’s workshop.
The county commissioners voted 3-2 to commit $2 million to Lifestream Behavioral Center, which contracts with the county to provide mental health and drug addiction services.
The workshop will include LifeStream’s annual report to the commission.
LifeStream wants to build the Baker Act facility on a 10 acres on County Road 491, just north of the College of Central Florida Citrus County campus.
Commissioners told their staff to bring back a contract for approval at its March 28 meeting. The $2 million had previously been budgeted.
Commissioners Ruthie Schlabach and Rebecca Bays voted against the proposal, saying things were moving too fast and they wanted more details.
Currently, residents in crisis are transported to LifeStream’s Leesburg Baker Act facility.
Typically the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office transports Baker Act patients to Leesburg, tying up a deputy in the process. About 1,900 trips to Leesburg from Citrus County were made in the past year.
LifeStream wants to pay for part of the project, but also wants Citrus and Hernando counties, and the Citrus County Hospital Board, to pay for about half of the estimated $12 million project.
The sticking point for the hospital board trustees is that if LifeStream loses the county’s contract to provide mental health and drug addiction services, the facility would stay with LifeStream and the county and hospital board would lose their money.
The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness and its medical campus and some satellite properties and leases the properties to Hospital Corporation of America. It uses the lease money to help fund local health care projects and educational endeavors.
“I think we’ve talked about this long enough,” said hospital board member Rick Harper during the board’s Monday meeting.
“Give us a proposal (to consider),” Harper said.
Hospital Board Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows said “I’m not interested in contributing anything (unless the facility reverts back to the public).”
“The way LifeStream is proposing it, I’m not interested. Not one dollar,” he said.
Fallows complained that LifeStream used “bait and switch” tactics by which LifeStream was supposed to build the Baker Act facility on county-owned land by the county’s animal control shelter, but instead bought 10 acres by the community college.
“Those goal posts were moved,” said hospital board attorney Bill Grant.
Under LifeStream’s plan, LifeStream would kick in about $4 million, part of which comes from a state grant. It’s already paid $1.2 million for the property and an additional $250,000 in renovation costs for two existing buildings on the 10 acres.
LifeStream CEO Jon Cherry previously told the Chronicle that another option is to get what local and state funding he can, pool LifeStream’s own money for the project, and get a loan for the rest.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.