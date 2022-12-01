As the Citrus County Hospital Board winds down its work with its lease of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and other former financial disputes, it now looks to shed excess land it owns cross the county.
The hospital trustees also continue to work with HCA as the health care giant leasing the hospital also looks to carve out some properties from the lease not needed for the operation of the Inverness hospital or its satellite offices.
Before the 50-year lease began in 2014, the former hospital board purchased several properties throughout the county that did not pan out as productive investments for health care services.
As the current hospital board looks to sell those properties and HCA to carve out others from the lease and sell them, Hospital Board Trustee Dr. Jeffrey Wallis is calling for the board to create a format by which it can better review sales and determine if the hospital board is benefiting as much as it can from the transactions.
The hospital board owns on behalf of the public HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus Memorial Hospital, and leases it, and other hospital related properties, to Hospital Corporation of America. It uses lease money to fund local health care initiatives. Not all of the hospital’s properties are part of the 50-year lease agreement.
One of the latest land sale deals is for two lots totaling 5.4 acres in Crystal River bordered by Northeast 12th Avenue to the east and Northeast 11th Avenue to the west.
The hospital board is working with an Orlando-based company called Maverick, which builds and operates hotels.
Hospital board attorney Bill Grant said closing on the property was scheduled for late December. The sales price is for $500,000. That property is not part of the HCA lease agreement.
Meanwhile, HCA is asking to carve out office space from its lease at U.S. 41 and Citrus Springs Boulevard. Grant told the trustees this week that the plan is for Dr. Kenneth Savage to purchase the property.
Grant said the sale was still in its early stages and a financial amount in order to carve out the property would still have to be determined.
Trustee Rick Harper said the trustees need to better review these sales because the ancillary properties may be increasing significantly in value, and if there’s a profit to be made by that it should be the hospital board and taxpayers instead of HCA.
Wallis agreed and added that there may be multiple potential buyers for a property willing to pay more.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.