The Citrus County Hospital Board this week is closing a long chapter in the troubling saga that led to the lease of what’s now HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.
The hospital board trustees agreed to settle with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency which oversees the government healthcare programs and the money they dole out. The settlement includes the hospital board, which owns the Inverness hospital and leases it to Hospital Corporation of America, to repay CMS $319,552.
Although the settlement is a lot of money, it is less than two cents on the dollar that CMS initially said the publicly-owned hospital owed, stemming from a faulty 2014 financial report.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
With the hospital board’s approval, HCA will pay the debt and be reimbursed from the hospital board’s escrow account. That’s because HCA now holds the hospital’s Medicare provider number.
“This is a really good offer,” Ashby Burks, an HCA lawyer, told the hospital board by phone during the hospital board’s monthly public meeting.
But the settlement not only puts to rest the feud with CMS, it also puts an ending to the nonprofit Foundation Resolution Corp.
That’s important because the Citrus County Hospital Board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and its affiliated properties. Almost nine years ago the hospital board began leasing the properties to HCA.
Before HCA began operating the hospital, though, the FRC operated the facility for the hospital board. But under FRC’s leadership the hospital struggled badly and the hospital would have gone into bankruptcy if HCA had not leased it for $127 million for 50 years.
Local residents took over the FRC board, but only in name. The nonprofit FRC and its volunteer members represented what was left of the old FRC that operated the hospital.
No longer operating the hospital for the hospital board, FRC had no income but plenty of debts via the hospital’s operations, such as a $100 million pension fund for the hospital’s employees that had to be closed. The hospital board had to give the new FRC millions of dollars since the lease began to pay off its debts and shore up pension debts.
The FRC was to disband in 2022, but the hospital board got embroiled in a lawsuit with the multinational financial conglomerate Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting. For legal reasons, the FRC was the point organization in the $12 million lawsuit.
After losing the lawsuit, FRC was ready to disband, but then CMS came forward with its claims, wanting money.
The CMS claim was based on Medicare self-referral disclosure requirements. It’s a process to enable health care providers and suppliers to self-disclose actual or potential violations of the physician self-referral statute.
In 2014 CMS said the Inverness hospital did not disclose enough information and wanted several millions of dollars returned.
With the CMS issue settled, the hospital board takes one step closer in being able to take back its remaining money from escrow and get ever closer to sunsetting.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.