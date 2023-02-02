HCA Florida Citrus Hospital

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

The Citrus County Hospital Board this week is closing a long chapter in the troubling saga that led to the lease of what’s now HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

The hospital board trustees agreed to settle with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency which oversees the government healthcare programs and the money they dole out. The settlement includes the hospital board, which owns the Inverness hospital and leases it to Hospital Corporation of America, to repay CMS $319,552.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.