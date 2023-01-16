From elected officials and clergy to teens testing the waters of community involvement, here are some of the words from the speakers at this year’s MLK Day event Monday, Jan. 16, at Liberty Park in Inverness:
• “We come together today at a park called ‘Liberty,’ and liberty is something we all hold close to our hearts.” — The Rev. Ron Norris, pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church in Inverness
• “We are here because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was able to look fear in the face and do the right thing. And because of him, we can say that we are free, regardless of the color of one’s skin, and how wonderful it is.” — Cabot McBride, Inverness city councilman
• “Our theme this year, ‘Unity Starts in the Heart’ — if we can’t get to the heart of the matter, we’ll never change the matter…we are so much better, so much stronger together.
“Regardless of our differences and our political parties, together we can do great things. Separate, that’s when division and destruction happens. So, unity is the best policy.” — The Rev. Tammy Langley, pastor of Citadel of Life Cathedral in Inverness.
• “To me, ‘unity from the heart’ means togetherness and love tethered to the people around you…At a young age I knew what love was from the first person who taught me that, my great-grandmother. She taught me the simple love of watering flowers and watching old movies while sharing the house with others, having cookouts and holidays, coming together and laughing.” — Nya Sanders, from her youth essay
• “As MLK once said, ‘Love is the greatest force in the universe’...love makes a community thrive. Love makes a community come together to fight for a common cause. Love is the key to unity…Unity comes from love — unity is love. You can change the world through unity. WE can change the world through unity.” — Taireke (“TJ”) Jordan, from his youth essay
• “We have a charge to keep: to notice the world around us and make it a better place. Of course, that starts at home, then our local community…We must acknowledge that there are parts of Dr. King’s dream still left for us to perfect. We are called to love one another, and the best way to do that is to unite in one accord to affect positive change.” — Craig Williams, from his youth essay
