From elected officials and clergy to teens testing the waters of community involvement, here are some of the words from the speakers at this year’s MLK Day event Monday, Jan. 16, at Liberty Park in Inverness:

• “We come together today at a park called ‘Liberty,’ and liberty is something we all hold close to our hearts.” — The Rev. Ron Norris, pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church in Inverness

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.