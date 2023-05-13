Sharon Hill, who lives in Sugarmill Woods, asked a question of county commissioners Thursday that has been asked numerous times.
Why can’t the board attract better restaurants and stores than the plethora of car washes, gas stations and fast-food joints?
And, because of the proximity to her home, she asked why something could not be built in the wooded areas along U.S. 19 and U.S. 98 in Homosassa. With the Suncoast Parkway interchange so near, she said that should be a great opportunity.
“Has the board ever considered bringing in any restaurants — not fast food- (but) restaurants, you know, like breakfast, lunch and dinner?” she asked.
Hill ticked off three chains in particular: Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans and IHOP.
“Somewhere a family can go,” she said. But no bars or high-priced eateries, Hill added.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said as much as she would like to have Blaze Pizza come to Citrus County, she and her board members are powerless.
“That is not our job as a board,” she said. “That is the private sector. We’re here to do the budget and policy.”
What the county can do is make sure the infrastructure and proper zonings are in place to attract retailers.
And regarding the wooded areas at U.S. 19 and U.S. 98, “the county has done its job,” Commissioner Diana Finegan said.
“They could come but we can’t just make them come."
Store chains consider several factors in deciding where to build: road network, utility availability, visibility, demographics, a large enough workforce and nearby competition.
Look no further than the under-construction Shoppes at Black Diamond by County Roads 491 and 486 as an example where all those factors come together.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.