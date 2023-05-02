What looked to be flirting between two Homosassa bar patrons ended when the girlfriend of the male patron smashed a bar glass in the other woman’s face.
According to the arrest report for Ali Mae Duplantis, 24, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched on April 24 to the Gator Cove Bar on South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa. When the deputy arrived the victim was standing outside the bar covered in blood.
The deputy reported she had cuts that were still bleeding from her forehead, check, tongue, upper left chest.
According to records, the victim told the deputy she was sitting outside the bar with a man who she knew as Stacey and “joking around” with him when his girlfriend, Duplantis, came outside from the bar and hit her in the face with a glass bottle.
The victim described Duplantis as a taller woman with bleach blond hair, wearing a black crop top shirt and blue jeans and had a couple of visible tattoos.
The deputy also spoke with witnesses at the bar. The first witness said he was sitting at an outside table with his brother, another man, and the victim.
According to records, the witness said Duplantis came out of the inside of the bar, picked up a glass from the table and proceeded to “smash” the victim in the face with the glass.
The witness said the two began fighting and he stepped in to separate Duplantis. That was about the time Duplantis’ boyfriend also stepped in and pulled Duplantis away from the witness, allowing Duplantis to again fight the victim.
The witness told the deputy that before the attack, the victim told those at the table that Duplantis was angry because she had been flirting with Stacey.
According to the report, both Duplantis and her boyfriend left the bar after the fight.
Other witnesses told a similar account of events.
The next day, the investigating deputy drove to Duplantis’ home and stopped her as she and boyfriend, Stacey Richardson, were about to leave.
Richardson told the deputy he had been talking with the victim and that the victim slapped him in the face and leg and that he didn’t think there was any flirting. Later, Duplantis told the deputy that she saw the victim slap her boyfriend and that she became angry and walked to her table with a glass. According to records, she said she didn’t intend to hit the victim with the glass, but only wanted to throw its contents at the woman, but the glass slipped out of her hand. She said she understood she went gone too far and felt remorseful.
The detective arrested Duplantis and charged her with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Her bond was $10,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle.