Ali Mae Duplantis

Ali Mae Duplantis

What looked to be flirting between two Homosassa bar patrons ended when the girlfriend of the male patron smashed a bar glass in the other woman’s face.

According to the arrest report for Ali Mae Duplantis, 24, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched on April 24 to the Gator Cove Bar on South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa. When the deputy arrived the victim was standing outside the bar covered in blood.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.