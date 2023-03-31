Homosassa structure fire 1

The main residence lost in a structure fire Wednesday afternoon, March 29, in Homosassa is shown as a firefighter extinguishes remaining embers.

 Special to the Chronicle

A mobile home and property were lost to fire Wednesday afternoon in Homosassa, endangering the homes surrounding it as well.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 1:54 p.m. on South Suffolk Terrace, where they found a single-wide mobile home 50 percent involved with fire. By the time the first fire units arrived, the home was fully involved with fire with multiple exposures, per a CCFR release.

A Homosassa structure fire incident Wednesday, March 29, also engulfed an RV on the property, shown here, which was a total loss.

A Homosassa structure fire incident Wednesday, March 29, also engulfed a late model F-150 truck on the property, shown here, which was a total loss.
Falling embers from the trees over a Homosassa structure fire Wednesday, March 29, caused a small brush/vegetation fire further down the road, causing a property two houses south and a metal shed on an adjacent property to sustain heat damage.

