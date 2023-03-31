Falling embers from the trees over a Homosassa structure fire Wednesday, March 29, caused a small brush/vegetation fire further down the road, causing a property two houses south and a metal shed on an adjacent property to sustain heat damage.
A mobile home and property were lost to fire Wednesday afternoon in Homosassa, endangering the homes surrounding it as well.
Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 1:54 p.m. on South Suffolk Terrace, where they found a single-wide mobile home 50 percent involved with fire. By the time the first fire units arrived, the home was fully involved with fire with multiple exposures, per a CCFR release.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
With the number of closely neighboring properties in danger of catching fire as well, a second alarm was dispatched requesting additional units to help prevent it spreading and minimize exposure. Firefighters from Homosassa, Sugarmill Woods, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, Citrus Springs, Chief 1, Chief 2, Chief 3, a Safety Captain and the Rehab Unit from Citrus Springs responded to the scene.
Firefighters conducted a search of the mobile home as well, but there was no one inside, the release said.
The fire engulfed not only the residence, but also a late model F-150 truck, an RV and a wooden shed on the property, all of which were a total loss.
Falling embers from the trees over the initial incident location were falling in neighboring yards and on neighboring homes, causing a property two houses south to sustain damage from a small brush/vegetation fire due to the falling embers but didn’t sustain any structure damage.
Also, a metal shed on an adjacent property sustained heat and fire damage to the outside, but crews determined there was no fire extension.
The structure fire was brought under control as of 2:28 p.m. and the power company secured the poles. No contact was made with the occupants of the home. No injuries were reported. The last unit cleared the scene at 4:46 p.m.
The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, per the CCFR release.
For more information, visit the CCFR website at citruscountyfire.com or follow @CitrusCountyFireRescue on Facebook or @citruscofire on Twitter.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.