Wildlife park boat

Homosassa Springs has been named the seventh best city in Florida for snowbirds. One reason is the proximity to Florida’s Gulf Coast and the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park (shown above).

“Snowbirds are the more than 1 million Americans and Canadians (generally retirees) who spend winter months in warmer climates in the southern U.S.,” said The Blog for Lifestyle and Travel (BLT), which came up with the list.

