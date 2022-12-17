Homosassa Springs has been named the seventh best city in Florida for people who winter in the Sunshine State.
“Snowbirds are the more than 1 million Americans and Canadians (generally retirees) who spend winter months in warmer climates in the southern U.S.,” said The Blog for Lifestyle and Travel (BLT), which came up with the list.
The blog analyzed 183 different cities, evaluating them across nearly two dozen metrics that would be important to snowbirds: livability, affordability, temperature and climate, and culture and recreation.
Homosassa Springs was selected because of its proximity to Florida’s Gulf Coast and the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, “one of the best places in the state to see manatees and wildlife in general,” BLT said.
“Homosassa Springs ranks particularly well in the area of livability, with some of the nation’s lowest crime rates per 100,000 people and the third-highest percentage of the population over the age of 60 (47.1%),” the report said.
These quasi-tourists can also be a huge boon to local economies.
Naples, Sebring and The Villages got the top three cities respectively on the list. Others in the top 10 included Sebastian, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral, North Port and Deltona.
Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the report.
“Homosassa deserves the love,” he said. “It is quaint and beautiful and has certainly been discovered. Our winter visitors spend a lot in our eateries and purchase others’ services.
“As long as they use their blinkers and leave our beautiful county the way they found it, we welcome our snowbird friends with open arms,” he added.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.