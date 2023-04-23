George S. Lowdnes was a true entrepreneur by any standard. He had prospected for gold in North Georgia. He was a partner in a successful patent medicine company – Dr. Woolley’s Opium and Whiskey Cure – that yielded significant profits. In a single year, his share of the medicine profits was about $1.4 million in 2021 dollars. He invested the proceeds in a huge commercial building that housed a number of businesses in Atlanta. He partnered with others to invest in various properties in that city. He was a partner in the Georgia Bond and Investment Company. So, when word spread throughout the country about the discovery of large phosphate deposits in West Central Florida, Lowdnes decided that he would join the search for “white gold” in Florida.

While prospecting in Marion and Citrus counties, Lowndes heard about an unspoiled paradise where fish were plentiful and practically jumped in your boat. He traveled to Homosassa and found that the stories were true. History doesn’t record whether or not he ever found phosphate, but Lowndes had discovered the location that is still enjoyed today by Atlanta’s Homosassa Fishing Club.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle