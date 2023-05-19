When the children at Nature Coast Preschool and Therapy Center in Homosassa helped in the school garden and took home their own seedling, or the day they tasted butternut squash spaghetti, they probably didn’t realize they were setting themselves on a healthy track to stave off obesity and potential Type 2 diabetes.
They probably thought they were just having fun.
“Healthy habits start young,” said Kathryn DeFranco, a DOH-Citrus Health Educator Consultant and Citrus County’s “Go NAPSACC” Technical Assistance Consultant.
NAPSACC is Nutrition and Physical Activity Self-Assessment for Child Care, a suite of online tools that help child care providers improve the health of young children through practices, policies, and environments that instill healthy habits.
Obesity among children is a growing health concern across the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in five children in America has obesity.
Data tracked by the Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) and the Citrus County School System backs up these figures. Among children in grades one, three, and six, 17% were considered overweight, DeFranco said.
So, when local early childcare centers support healthy eating and activity habits, which is key to helping to end the obesity crisis, they should be recognized, DeFranco said.
Recently, Nature Coast Preschool received Florida’s HEROs (Healthy Environments for Reducing Obesity) Award.
The preschool is the first Early Care and Education (ECE) Center in Citrus County and only one of five in the entire state to receive the award.
Florida’s HEROs ECE recognition is a voluntary recognition program, open to all early care and education centers in Florida that are licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
To qualify for the HEROs Award, ECE centers must integrate the following best practices:
• Offer Healthy Beverages
• Increase Physical Activity
A best practice at Nature Coast Preschool, for example, is when they have parties, they request parents bring fruit as a treat and not candy, DeFranco said.
They also invite the health department to do fun presentations for the kids about healthy eating and healthy portions.
“So, they’re really on top of things,” DeFranco said.
DeFranco said obesity goes beyond how a person looks or feels in their clothes. The real danger is Type 2 diabetes or other serious long-term conditions that can limit a person's lifestyle and lifespan.
“The statewide rate of diabetes is 11.6, and Citrus County is 16.7 — quite a bit higher than the state average," she said. "So, it’s important to start young.”
Ark Angels Christian Preschool in Crystal River also recently received the Let's Be HEROs Technical Assistance Program Award.
As award winners, Nature Coast Preschool received $1,500 in Kaplan credits and Ark Angels received $600 in credits, which allows the centers to purchase learning materials and playground equipment through the Kaplan Early Learning Company.
DOH-Citrus encourages other county preschools to adopt healthier habits. If you are an early care and education center interested in applying for the HEROs award, please contact Kathryn DeFranco at (352) 513-6083.
