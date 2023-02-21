A Homosassa man allowing easy access to his cell phone now faces domestic felony battery and criminal mischief charges, along with a girlfriend accusing him of cheating.
On Feb. 19, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to a Poppy Court, Homosassa home about a domestic complaint.
According to the arrest report of Dustin Rives, 32, when the deputy arrived they met with “a visibly distraught” victim who was taking refuge in her car.
The deputy reported seeing damage to the driver’s side window and numerous dents around the door, along with scattered debris from a broomstick around the car.
The victim told the deputy that Rives had been her boyfriend for the past eight months and the two had been arguing most of the day.
She told the deputy that while Rives was asleep she went through his cell phone, and based on the contents, she concluded he was cheating on her, according to records.
The victim told the deputy that when she woke Rives and confronted him about what she found, the two started arguing and the fight escalated.
The victim said Rives pulled her hair and choked her. According to records she also told the deputy Rives put her in a headlock, during which she could not breath and became dizzy.
According to records, she said she broke free, but when she did Rives hit her repeatedly.
She said she ran to the car and locked herself inside. According to records, Rives then hit the outside of the car.
Rives told the deputy the victim became angry with him about what he found on his phone, but his only contact with the victim was that he pushed he away from him.
Given the evidence, the deputy arrested Rives and charged him with domestic felony battery by strangulation, minor injuries and criminal mischief. There was no bond for the battery because it was domestic in nature.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.