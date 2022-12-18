A Homosassa man is sitting in the Citrus County jail facing charges theft and trafficking in stolen property.
On Monday Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies retrieved Christopher Scott Manco, 38, from the Marion County jail and placed him in the Citrus County jail.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Manco this month.
According to the CCSO and arrest warrant, there was a complaint that on May 10, 2022, a man walked into the Lowe’s hardware store in Inverness and proceeded straight to aisle 18 pushing a flat cart.
According to the complainant, the man placed two Dewalt air compressors, valued at a total of $718, on the cart and pushed them out of the store without paying, according to the warrant.
The complainant also showed the investigating deputy security photos of the man and the air compressors, identifying the machines and that they belonged to the Lowe’s store.
On Aug. 8, 2022, CCSO discovered while reviewing pawn shop transactions that two Dewalt air compressors were pawned at Gulf Coast Trading & Pawn in Crystal River on May 21, according to the warrant.
The investigating deputy went to the pawn shop and met with the owner who provided sales documentation with a signature, name, and thumb print which matched to Manco, according to the warrant. The model numbers of the compressors matched that of the compressors in the photos, according to the warrant.
The witness said he remembered Manco coming to the store in the past and identified him when shown the Lowe’s security pictures.
Manco was also charged with giving false information about ownership of sold items to a pawnbroker. His bond was set at $10,500.
Manco was in the Marion County jail because Manco had been arrested and adjudicated guilty of grand theft of item(s) greater than $750 but less than $5,000, which is a felony.
He was charged with stealing air conditioning units from Lowe’s in Ocala.
According to Marion County court records, Manco told deputies there he had a $425 per day drug habit and stole to pay for drugs. According to court documents, he said his modus operandi was to enter Lowe’s or Home Depot and simply walk out with items he thought he could sell at pawn shops. He told deputies that he stole from the hardware store chains in several area counties.
According to court documents Manco said he understood his drug use had gotten out of hand and that he needed help.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.