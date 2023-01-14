A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs.
On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
When the arresting deputy met with the store’s loss prevention officer, the store employee said that a “sex offender” had been on the property and was recognized by several patrons. The patrons chased the man through the parking lot until he left, the employee told the arresting deputy, according to documents.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The employee showed the deputy multiple Facebook posts showing Irizarry following his victim both on foot and in his car, according to records.
The deputy reported recognizing Irizarry and that the security footage showed his vehicle license plate.
The deputy researched the victims from the posts and met with them.
According to records, the victim told the deputy she and her 16-year-old sibling on Dec. 30, 2022 were in their car in the Walmart parking lot trying to leave when a white Nissan blocked their exit.
The victim told the deputy Irizarry starred at them and later again blocked their exit onto West Cardinal Street, according to reports. The victim said they maneuvered around Irizarry and eventually got onto U.S. 19.
According to records, the victim told the deputy Irizarry caught up with them and when they looked over they observed Irizarry masturbating.
The deputy reported they spoke with the younger sibling and they told a similar story.
The victim’s said they made several turns down side roads to lose Irizarry and finally stopped at a service station and called their father to escort them home.
On Jan. 2, 2023, the victims said they were again at Walmart on U.S. 19 and again saw Irizarry and then later at the Winn Dixie parking lot and then two hours later a victim friend called to say they had spotted Irizarry at the Walmart, according to records.
The arresting deputy reviewed video of each instance and reported that they could identify Irizarry in each video, according to reports.
The older victim told the deputy they had quit their job at a service station because they were afraid of Irizarry and that Irizarry might follow them to their place of employment.
On Jan. 5, the deputy met with Irizarry and arrested him, charging him with one count of stalking and two counts of exposing his sexual organ, first offence. His bond was $6,000.
The deputy reported that Irizarry said he knew nothing of the accusations.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.