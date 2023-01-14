CCSO 2020 Logo
A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs.

On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.

JUAN JOSUE BALLAGAS IRIZARRY

Irizarry

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.