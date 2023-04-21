A Homosassa man is facing sexual battery charges against a victim younger than 12 and molestation of a girl younger than 12.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office brought the April 19 charges against Ruben Rodriguez Jr. 31, after the mother of the victim complained to the agency, according the sheriff’s office affidavit for his arrest warrant.
According to the document, the victim’s mother brought to deputies her daughter’s cell phone that showed messages between the girl and Rodriguez. The record also shows that Rodriguez was in a relationship with the mother and that it ended 2017.
The investigating deputy reported that the cell phone showed “extensive text message and Facebook message conversations” between Rodriguez and the victim. The record reported the deputy finding a graphic discussion between the two regarding Rodriguez’s sexual interaction with the child.
The messages also included Rodriquez soliciting oral sex from the child, according to records.
In March, 2023, the victim was interviewed at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, and records reported that the victim disclosed the oral penetration.
The deputy wrote in the warrant request that the victim reported sexual abuse occurring for about a year before Rodriguez moved out of the house in 2017. The deputy estimated that the victim was likely between 10 and 11 years old during the offenses.
In 2017, Citrus County deputies arrested Rodriguez on battery and aggravated assault charges, which resulted in him leaving the victim’s home.
Deputies arrested Rodriquez. According to records his bond was $250,000, and as part of his April 18 pre-trial bond release condition, Rodriguez is to be monitored by a GPS device, have no contact with the victim, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, and not get within 1,000 feet of the victim or her home.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.