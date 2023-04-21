A Homosassa man is facing sexual battery charges against a victim younger than 12 and molestation of a girl younger than 12.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office brought the April 19 charges against Ruben Rodriguez Jr. 31, after the mother of the victim complained to the agency, according the sheriff’s office affidavit for his arrest warrant.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.