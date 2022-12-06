A Homosassa man is sitting in jail facing four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count resisting arrest with violence.
On Dec. 1, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to 4040 S. Gate Point, Homosassa following a report of a violent individual under the influence of drugs, according to the arrest report.
When the first deputy arrived, he reported that he found Bradly Wayne Bourque, 27, in the yard, shirtless, yelling at another man.
According to records, the deputy reported that as soon as Bourque saw him arrive, Bourque pushed past the witness and went into the house by way of the back door and locked it.
While trying to get Bourque to unlock the door, the deputy also spoke with the witness. According to records, the witness told the deputy that Bourque had been violent and broke many items in the house and that the witness believed he was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine. The witness also said that Bourque threatened suicide and to kill others in the home, according to records.
The witness said the home was his but allowed Bourque to live there.
The deputy reported he eventually managed to get Bourque to come out of the house onto the back patio. According to records, the deputy reported smelling alcohol on Bourque, that he was sweating profusely, and was very agitated.
The deputy told Bourque that he was placing him under protective custody via the Marchman Act for treatment. By then, another law enforcement officer arrived and the deputy went to place Bourque in handcuff’s but Bourque resisted, thrashing about and moving to hit at the deputies.
The deputies arrested Bourque and charged. His bond was $25,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.