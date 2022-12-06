CCSO 2020 Logo
A Homosassa man is sitting in jail facing four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count resisting arrest with violence.

On Dec. 1, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to 4040 S. Gate Point, Homosassa following a report of a violent individual under the influence of drugs, according to the arrest report.

Bradly Wayne Bourque

Bourque

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.