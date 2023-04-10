A Homosassa man racked up his 12th charge April 1 for driving with no license.
According to the arrest records for Dixie Tribble, the 47-year-old man also has five DUI convictions dating back to 2003.
According to records, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arresting deputy was on routine patrol on U.S. 19 and West Venable in Crystal River. The deputy reported seeing a gold colored SUV about 30 feet away from him and the music from inside so loud he could hear the music’s lyrics from inside the patrol car.
According to records, the deputy ran the SUV’s license plate using a state data bank and the registration returned for a red, 2003 sport utility vehicle.
According to records, the deputy turned on his overhead emergency lights and stopped Tribble.
The deputy asked Tribble for his driver’s license and Tribble told him he didn’t have one. According to records, when the deputy told him the car’s registration was for a red, sport utility vehicle, Tribble replied he had recently painted the SUV.
When the deputy ran Tribble’s name through the agency’s data records, it showed he had 11 guilty convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license. The most recent in March 2022. The first was in 1993. In addition, the arresting deputy reported Tribble had five guilty convictions for driving under the influence. The most recent was in 2014.
The deputy arrested Tribble for driving with a suspended or revoked license and took him to the Citrus County jail. His bond was $10,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
