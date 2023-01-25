A year after a wallet was lost in Homosassa and returned to its owner, a Homosassa man was arrested and charged with using one of its credit cards and someone else’s identification.
According to the arrest report for Timothy Joel Quick, 53, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 12, 2022, received a complaint about a fraudulent use of a credit card.
The victim explained that about a year ago her husband lost his wallet in Homosassa. It was returned anonymously with the cash gone, but with the credit cards still inside, according to records.
But on Dec. 12, 2022, the victim was reviewing the couple’s Air FX business account when she noticed that the card was used for fraudulent charges during December.
According to records the victim told the agency that the first transaction was to Withlacoochee River Electric Company for $206.76. The second was made to Winn-Dixie on U.S. 19 for $237.01, and the third and fourth to a RaceTrac for $20 and $86.08.
The arresting deputy reported that the electric bill was paid for a home at 4201 W. Road Runner Court, Homosassa.
According to records, the Winn-Dixie purchase was made using reward card information belonging to Sheila Leis, who was Quick’s mother.
According to records, the deputy reviewed Winn-Dixie security footage and reported three suspects, with one of the three utilizing a debit/credit card for Quick’s alleged purchase.
The deputy reported that Leis also lived on West Road Runner Court, at house number 4283.
The deputy went to 4201 W. Road Runner Court, which was the home where the electric bill was paid, and spoke with resident Jacqueline Shade, according to records. Shade told the deputy that Quick lived with her and paid December’s electric bill.
The deputy met with Quick, who told the deputy he didn’t use someone else’s card at Winn-Dixie.
According to records, the deputy met with Quick’s mother, Sheila Leis, whose telephone number matched the Winn-Dixie rewards account number that Quick used during his alleged purchase.
The deputy also showed Quick’s mother and aunt the Winn-Dixie security video and both identified Quick as the one using the card.
On Jan. 19, deputies arrested Quick and charged him with fraudulent use of a credit card more than two times in six months, criminal use of another’s identification information, and petit theft of more than $100, but less than $750.
His bond was set at $10,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.