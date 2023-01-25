CCSO 2020 Logo
A year after a wallet was lost in Homosassa and returned to its owner, a Homosassa man was arrested and charged with using one of its credit cards and someone else’s identification.

According to the arrest report for Timothy Joel Quick, 53, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 12, 2022, received a complaint about a fraudulent use of a credit card.

