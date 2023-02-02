On Monday Citrus County Fire Rescue quickly put out a Homosassa mobile home fire investigators said was caused accidentally because of a backyard burn pit.
Firefighters were originally called to the South Maxwell Point home following a reported brush fire but soon saw the doublewide structure also partially engulfed in flames.
Firefighters from Homosassa, Sugarmill Woods, Connell Heights, and a Safety Captain responded to the scene.
Firefighters doused the brush fire behind the residence while other crew members conducted an interior search, but found no one in side. They then extinguished the inside, rear fire, according to a Fire Rescue media release.,
Firefighters contacted the homeowner after which he told the emergency workers the mobile home was scheduled for demolition soon and they had been burning materials the previous day in a pit at the rear of the home. The owner said he thought the rear pit was extinguished before he left the site.
Damage was estimated at about $6,400 for property and contents.
Investigators concluded the fire was accidental and evidence suggested it was started by an ember from the unattended burn pit because of strong winds. They concluded that the fire then spread out, catching the back wooden porch of the residence on fire. No injuries were reported.
