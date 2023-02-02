Citrus County Fire Rescue CCFR Logo
On Monday Citrus County Fire Rescue quickly put out a Homosassa mobile home fire investigators said was caused accidentally because of a backyard burn pit.

Firefighters were originally called to the South Maxwell Point home following a reported brush fire but soon saw the doublewide structure also partially engulfed in flames.

