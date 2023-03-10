Clarence McMackin is worried the state will take his home near Pine Ridge by eminent domain because it may be in the way of the Suncoast Parkway expansion to County Road 486.
“They’re going to take my house to build it,” he said.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 4:08 pm
McMackin was one of scores of people who attended Thursday’s open house at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River to learn more about the parkway extension projects.
Construction tentatively starts in April 2023 on extending the toll road another three miles, from its current terminus at State Road 44 to County Road 486, about 1,500 feet east of the Pine Ridge entrance.
From there, the toll road will eventually wind its way to U.S. 19.
“I’m going to fight it,” McMackin said after he and his wife talked with an FDOT official and viewed the maps at the open house.
McMaskin said he’s got 17 gopher tortoises on his five-acre property that need to be protected.
He also feels sorry for the business owners in Crystal River who will no longer have people driving by their shops and restaurants because of the bypass.
“All those mom-and-pop shops will shrivel up because there will no longer be tourists,” he said.
Diana Frick and her neighbors attended Thursday's event to find out how it will affect access to their homes off Gum Street in Crystal River.
“We’re concerned that if they work on this project they will block Gum Street,” she said. We will not be able to get out of our subdivision. Will they put in a temporary road?”
Otherwise, Frick said, she has no problems with the parkway extension.
Steve Krukowski of Pine Ridge said he moved here for the rural tranquility and doesn’t want to see it destroyed by a major toll road going through his area.
“(County commissioners) want growth but we don’t,” he said.
FDOT spokesman Kerry French said the purpose of the open house was to get resident feedback on the road designs.
“We will take it back to FDOT and answer all questions and concerns they might have,” he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
