Clarence McMackin is worried the state will take his home near Pine Ridge by eminent domain because it may be in the way of the Suncoast Parkway expansion to County Road 486.

“They’re going to take my house to build it,” he said.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.