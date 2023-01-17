A 28-year-old woman living at a Hernando camp site faces a felony charge of battery on a person 65 years old or older.
A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to 2404 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando after Felicitie Gillette telephoned 911 and told the operator she and Christian Anderson, her boyfriend, were “jumped” at their campsite by an unknown, tall, white man,” according to Gillette’s arrest report.
When the arresting deputy met with Gillette, Gillette told the deputy the couple were sleeping in their tents when someone attacked them. According to records, the deputy reported that Gillette wasn’t able to give any type of description of the man who attacked them.
The deputy reported that each time he asked Gillette a question about the attack, her story changed, according to records.
Initially, it was a tall, white man who attacked them, the deputy reported. According to records Gillette changed her story to include black men living down the trail attacking the couple.
When the deputy met with the victim he reported a laceration near the top of his head and dried blood covering most of his face, according to records.
When the deputy asked who had attacked him, he pointed at Gillette and said, “I’m tired of you beating on me” and “You’re going to jail. I want to pursue charges,” according to records.
Gillette again changed her story and said that the victim hit her first and that a group of men from down the trail beat him up, according to records. She also told the deputy she had witnesses to the attack, but wasn’t able to produce them.
When the deputy arrested Gillette, she told the deputy that the victim attacked her and defecated in her tent, according to records.
Due to Gillette and the victim being in a romantic relationship, the incident was classified as domestic and no bond was set, the deputy reported.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.