A homeless woman in Inverness was arrested and charged with arson after law enforcement officials said she squirted lighter fluid into the home of her ex-boyfriend and lit it with a torch while he was still inside.

The events leading up to the arrest of 36-year-old Mishauna Danielle Campbell began when a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a Wilson Street residence in Inverness about an arson complaint.

