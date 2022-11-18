Editor’s note: Across the nation, as people move into the season of family and feasting and celebration, others survive hand to mouth.
The annual Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 12-20, always just prior to Thanksgiving, is designed to not only draw attention to the problems of hunger and homelessness, but to move people to help.
This story is about one local man’s downward spiral into homelessness and his celebration at regaining his life.
•••
No high school student ever says, “Someday I’m going to be homeless.”
That thought never entered Thomas Cardona’s mind.
He had a family who loved him, friends, a future, and at 16, he had rekindled a friendship with his childhood best friend, Frank Kromke.
On Oct. 6, 1991, Cardona and a carload full of friends were on State Road 200 when Cardona’s car broke down.
The teens got out and started walking down the road when they were hit by a hit-and-run driver, which injured three of the teens and killed Kromke.
At 16, Cardona was traumatized by the accident and losing his best friend.
“The doctor prescribed pain pills for my injuries, and I got hooked,” Cardona said. “At that time, pills were easy to get.”
For the next 30 years, Cardona, now 47, struggled with addiction and all that it entails, eventually leading him to becoming homeless.
Homeless no more, Cardona has a story he wants to tell.
“I had a good family growing up,” he said.
He lived with his mom and dad and older sister, Vikki, in a house in the Inverness Highlands.
His dad owned Able Tree Service, and Cardona would sometimes work with him.
“The accident set me on a downward spiral,” he said.
He hadn’t realized he was addicted to pain pills, because they were always easy to get.
But then he started needing more and more to keep from the pain of withdrawal, and knew he was addicted.
“My family, my mother did the best she could, but eventually they couldn’t trust me to live at home,” he said. “They didn’t tell me to leave, but I had to.”
From there, he hopped from house to house, “couch surfing,” as it’s called.
If he didn’t have a friend who would let him stay for a while, he’d live in a shed somewhere, sleep in his vehicle in the woods or behind a building.
He got his money for drugs any way he could, salvaging and selling things, stealing and selling things.
“I used to eat ‘soup sandwiches.’ That’s where you take a package of ramen noodles, put it between bread and soak it in water to make soup,” he said.
Sometimes he would have periods of shelter — in jail. He was in prison for 26 months.
“When I got out of prison, I had a (rental) house, but when that was sold I was back in my truck again, full-blown living on the streets,” he said. “I did that for about eight months.”
‘100 days’
“The last time I got high I got osteomyelitis, an infection in my spine,” Cardona said. “I had been asking God to help me get clean from drugs and was trying to get sober, but it actually took getting sick and the doctor saying I might never walk again for me to be ready.
“That was in February (2022), and I was in the hospital for 100 days, Advent Hospital in Ocala,” he said.
About a month before he was discharged, his physical therapist had asked if she could pray with him, and that sparked something in him.
“It was a Seventh-day Adventist hospital, and they had scripture all over the place, so I started reading it and that’s when things started changing,” he said.
Then one day he came out of the bathroom after taking a shower and there was a man in his room who said he could help him get into an outpatient program for drug addiction, which Cardona went into once he was discharged.
“My whole mindset changed, and my eyes were opened as far as putting my faith in God,” he said. “He had always been there, got me through things, but I had never paid attention before then.”
Meanwhile, his sister, Vikki Spiller, would tell him about the things she does to help homeless people with her nonprofit B.A.S.I.C.S. United, and about the cold weather shelter and weekly Sunday meal and outreach to homeless people at Natures Coast Church in Homosassa.
He said he had always been too proud before to go to any program, but he had changed.
“I came to the cold weather shelter and was sleeping on a cot and had a meal and a shower and got some clothes, and I realized I was with people in the same situation I was in, and I felt welcomed,” he said.
“I was comfortable; everybody was wonderful, and that caught me off guard,” he said. “It was an awakening.”
Being homeless, and being addicted, off and on for 30 years, he didn’t feel welcome in many places.
“You walk into a store and immediately you have someone following you because you’re obviously a shoplifter,” he said, even if you’re not intending to steal anything.
Cardona said everything changed for him when he felt loved and respected for who he is.
“I started volunteering with B.A.S.I.C.S. United and the Sunday outreach and the cold weather shelter, and now I’m renting a house from my sister,” he said. “This is new for me.”
His sister said she sees a complete change in him and has overheard his phone conversations with former friends trying to get him to do drugs with them and he will say, “Stop calling me! I told you I’m not about that anymore.”
“I truly believe this is the real deal,” Vikki Spiller said. “You don’t get to see that very often. I’m so glad I have my brother back.”
No regrets
“When you’re 47 and you put in 20-30 years into addiction, your days are set for you,” Cardona said. “You wake up, go find your dose, find your way to get your next one and get high. It’s a set routine.
“Then when you’re finally given the opportunity to do whatever you want — I get up every morning and thank God,” he said. Everything’s changed.”
Someone gave him a welder so he can learn welding; Cardona hopes one day to start his own business.
In the meantime, he’s doing odd jobs for people, “honest work,” he said, also volunteering with his sister. And thanks to financial assistance at the YMCA, he goes there nearly every day to exercise.
“That’s been instrumental to me,” he said. “I call it a fair exchange, from years of abusing my body with drugs to now appreciating it.”
He also said he has no regrets.
“I don’t, because everything I went through got me to where I am and has made me who I am today,” he said. “To regret anything is to say whatever God put in my path to get me to this place is wrong.”