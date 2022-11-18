Thomas Cardona talking

Thomas Cardona, 47, who grew up in Inverness, tells the story of what set him on the downward spiral to addiction and homelessness. He also discussed the moment he had the awakening that changed his mindset and led him to where he is now: no longer homeless and helping other homeless through the cold weather shelter at Nature Coast Church and B.A.S.I.C.S United, a homeless outreach serving Citrus County.

 Julie Mancini/For the Chronicle

Editor’s note: Across the nation, as people move into the season of family and feasting and celebration, others survive hand to mouth.

The annual Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 12-20, always just prior to Thanksgiving, is designed to not only draw attention to the problems of hunger and homelessness, but to move people to help.

As he is interviewed about his homelessness Sunday, Nov. 13, Thomas Cardona sits inside a house next door to Nature Coast Church in Homosassa. No longer homeless, Cardona now helps other homeless in Citrus County, both through the cold weather shelter at the church and through B.A.S.I.C.S United, a homeless outreach organized by his sister Vikki Spiller.
Thomas Cardona puts out a sign Sunday, Nov. 13, at the homeless outreach at Nature Coast Church. The outreach offers a hot meal, clothing, showers and other services to area homeless. Cardona himself was primarily homeless and in and out of jail since 2014 before coming to the cold weather shelter not long ago.

