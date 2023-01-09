Teachers and a parent at a Floral City preschool who became suspicious of a man acting strangely on campus led to the man’s arrest and multiple drug charges.
On Jan. 5, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Koala Tee Academy on South Florida Avenue because of a man on the property, leading teachers to lockdown the school and send children to the furthest corner of the facility, according the arrest report.
When the first deputy arrived he recognized Eric Paul Clemente, 33, from previous encounters, sitting on a box in front of the school, according to records. His clothing also matched the description dispatch provided the deputy.
The deputy directed Clemente to walk toward the deputy and lay on the ground with hands behind his head. Clemente complied, according to records, and a second deputy arrived and handcuffed Clemente.
The deputy first to arrive at the school spoke with the witness, who was a parent who had come to drop off her children at the school, according to records.
The witness told the deputy that Clemente was acting strangely and that he then began dancing at the school’s playground, during which time his pants fell to the ground, exposing his underwear, according to records.
The deputy then spoke with a teacher at the school, who saw Clemente outside. The teacher locked down the building and sent the school’s 28 students to the furthest corner of the school.
The deputy collected Clemente’s jacket, which witnesses saw Clemente remove, and in the pockets found substances testing positive for fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, along with a digital scale.
Deputies arrested Clemente, who is homeless, and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance weighing more than 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.