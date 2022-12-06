Pending and closed single-family home sales in Citrus County dropped in October, as 30-year fixed rate mortgage rates reached a 20-year high.
Closed single-family homes sales totaled 230, down from 315 from a year ago, a 27% drop, according to Florida Realtors.
Pending sales totaled 231, down 36% from 360 last October.
“October was a difficult month for homebuyers as they faced 20-year-high mortgage rates,” said National Association of Realtors (NAR) chief economist Lawrence Yun.
He expects more buyers in the coming months “as mortgage rates appear to have already peaked and have been coming down since mid-November.”
According to Freddie Mac, the interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.90% in October 2022, significantly up from the 3.07% average during the same month a year earlier.
But since then, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked down for the third week in a row and has fallen more than a half-point since hitting that 20-year high.
Freddie Mac reported last week that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.49% from 6.58% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.11%.
Kevin Cunningham, broker-owner of RE/MAX Realty One, said he’s noticed more activity since interest rates have started to decline.
He also tells people the rate is only one indicator. If someone finds a home now at a good price, he suggests they make an offer and put up with higher premiums for at least two years and refinance at a lower rate.
“There’s a saying in real estate, that ‘You marry the home and date the rate,” he joked
Cunningham added that many homes in Citrus County will see an appreciation on their home going forward because of the commercial activity happening. The new Target-anchored Shoppes of Diamond Ridge, for example, will drive value up.
“The beginning of 2022 marked the end of a nearly two-year period of record-low mortgage rates, as the Fed began to reverse its course in order to fight pervasive inflation in the economy,” according to Florida Realtors Chief Economist Brad O’Connor.
“The rapid pace of the resulting increases in interest rates has dramatically increased the monthly payments required for new mortgages, and home price growth has only recently started to show signs of responding,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.