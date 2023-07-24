The median sale price in June for a single-family home in Citrus County was $274,950, down 5% from $289,050 a year ago, according to the latest Florida Realtors report.
The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.
By contrast, Inventory (active listings) stood at 816, up 45% from 563 last year.
Kevin Cunningham, broker-owner of RE/MAX Realty One, said the new report shows Citrus County home sales for June continue to adjust to the economic pressures enacted to calm inflation.
“When mortgage rates surged dramatically from roughly 3% to 7%, potential homebuyers felt a bit of sticker shock and decided to hold off on their plans to purchase,” Cunningham said. “Now, as time has passed, that initial shock is beginning to wear off and buyers are becoming more accustomed to current mortgage rates, the new normal.”
Cunningham said buyers and sellers are realizing record-low rates of the last few years are behind them and they are adapting.
“There is a growing optimism (that) as rates stabilize we will see a stronger buyer demand and consistent home sales,” he said.
Here are some other Citrus County highlights comparing June 2023 to the previous June:
• The median time to a home sale is 68 days, up from 50.
• Closed sales totaled 366, up 0.5% from 364.
• There were 135 buyers who paid cash for their new home, down 10% from 150.
Statewide, in the single-family home category, closed sales were down about 8% this June compared to June of last year, when higher interest rates were starting to dampen housing demand across the country, said Florida Realtors’ chief economist Brad O’Connor.
“Overall, we are at an inventory level that is about halfway between our pre-pandemic inventory level at this time in 2019 and our low point during the pandemic in 2021,” O’Connor said.
“The improvement we’ve seen in inventory levels is a sign that upward pricing pressures are moderating, and that’s shown up in the median sale price for single-family homes, which in June was $420,000, marking the third straight month where it was essentially unchanged from a year ago," he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
