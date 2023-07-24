GETTY-ALL House for sale, price reduced. Real estate sign. Front yard.

A for sale sign is seen in front of a house.

The median sale price in June for a single-family home in Citrus County was $274,950, down 5% from $289,050 a year ago, according to the latest Florida Realtors report.

The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Kevin Cunningham

Cunningham

Michael D. Bates

