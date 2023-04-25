Home prices in Citrus County remained stable last month, but they’re down considerably from a year ago.
The median sales price for an existing single-family home in March was $265,000, unchanged from February, according to new data from Florida Realtors.
But that’s $15,000 lower than March 2022 when the median was $280,000.
The other takeaway from the latest report: home inventory is up 179% over the year in Citrus County: from 314 to 876. The seller’s market has switched to the buyer, who now can be fussier when looking for a home.
“As we all know, homes were selling as soon as they were listed in 2022,” said Jeyte Gilson, president of the REALTORS Association of Citrus County. “Prices were driven up by bidding wars and low inventory.”
Gilson said home inventory is up and so is the mortgage rate.
“Homes are selling, but not as fast,” she said.
Closed home sales declined from 397 last year to 355 and new listings are up 7% to 433.
Meanwhile, the statewide housing market in March and the first quarter of 2023 had more for-sale inventory (active listings) and higher median sales prices compared with a year ago, according to Florida Realtors.
“Buyers in Florida remain challenged by mortgage rates above 6% and economic pressures like inflation,” said Florida Realtors President G. Mike McGraw. “However, more active listings mean buyers have a bigger selection of homes and more options, which could help moderate the pace of rising prices and ease affordability issues.
The statewide median price for single-family homes in the first quarter of 2023 was $399,900, up 3.9% year-over-year, according to Florida Realtors.
On the new-home construction front, activity remains up. This is the list of single-family home permits issued in Citrus County over the last 15 years:
