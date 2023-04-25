new home construction

Hensley's Grading Inc. worker Charlie Hamilton rakes Monday, April 24, in the front yard of a new Adams Homes single-family home in the Citrus Springs community of Timber Pines. This final grade of the property is done before irrigation and then the ground is covered with sod.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Home prices in Citrus County remained stable last month, but they’re down considerably from a year ago.

The median sales price for an existing single-family home in March was $265,000, unchanged from February, according to new data from Florida Realtors.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.