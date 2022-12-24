If there’s one thing Patrick Gilmer knows, it’s that life is unpredictable.
One day you’re living in a big home, financially secure, and the next day you’re trying to figure out how you, now a single parent, are going to make ends meet to provide for yourself and your son – and now your widowed mother.
Gilmer also knows that life sometimes throws you a lifeline.
As Gilmer, his mother Joan, and his 16-year-old son Ryan celebrate their first Christmas in their Habitat for Humanity home in Citrus Springs, they’re grateful for the “hand-up” program that helps families find economic freedom, starting with a home they can afford.
“We’re actually back in the same community where my son grew up, the same church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, where he had his first communion and was an altar server,” Patrick Gilmer said.
Gilmer, a disabled Gulf War Army veteran, moved into his Habitat home in mid-October.
He had served as a medic for an Army Ranger platoon in Kuwait and while there, fell off a 30-foot cliff in the desert.
“We had a rope ladder and I lost my grip and fell and broke my neck,” he said.
Even though his neck and back hurt, he didn’t know the extent of his injuries until he had returned to the states.
“One day my neck froze up on me,” he said. “The X-ray showed all the hairline fractures that had calcium deposits … and slowly over the years it has limited me on what I can do.”
After the Army, Gilmer went to school and earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in social work and a Ph.D. in psychology, then worked in private psychiatric hospitals.
He moved back to Citrus County in 2003 and worked at Cypress Creek Academy, the juvenile corrections center, and then at the department of health.
“After my divorce, I had to figure out how to have a job where I could make my own hours – my wife left when my son was 7,” he said. “So, I took over an office in Inverness, Western Judicial, and did drug treatment for criminals.”
He said he had heard about Habitat for Humanity when Ryan was young, but didn’t think he would be able to put in the then-required 500 “sweat equity” hours. (It has since been lowered to 350 hours.)
“I was limited on how much work I could do,” he said. “You can get other people to volunteer in your place, but my pride didn’t allow me to ask. So, it took us a few years to get those hours in.”
When Ryan turned 16 and was able to put in volunteer hours, he worked in the Habitat ReStores and also laid sod for Habitat.
Patrick Gilmer also worked in the ReStores folding clothes.
“I could do that sitting down,” he said.
When he was at Western Judicial, Gilmer’s father decided he didn’t like driving anymore, so Gilmer and Ryan moved in with his parents to take care of them.
“When I sold my house, the market was terrible,” he said. “I had put $30,000 down on it and only made $2,000 when I sold it. If I had known the market would come back like it did, I might’ve been able to stay in the house.
“But I did the best I could at the time with what I knew at the time. We moved in with my parents … and then my dad passed away in July last year (2021). He was a good man.”
Originally, the plan was for Gilmer to move into the abitat house with just Ryan, but then his mother broke her hip.
“So, now Mom’s with us,” he said.
Joan Gilmer said she’s happy to be with her son and grandson.
She has the master bedroom with a framed photo of her with her late husband, Bill, and his framed obituary outside her bedroom door.“At the closing on Oct. 8, when I was signing all the papers I was overwhelmed,” Patrick Gilmer said. “I kept worrying about the interest rates going up and how I would be able to pay a mortgage. I guess I didn’t know enough about the program to understand that my mortgage is 0 percent interest.”
Ryan, too, said he was grateful for his new home.
“I remember when we were first talking about having our own house, and that was definitely something that excited me,” he said. “Then after a couple of years went by and I was able to help – I’m grateful that I can help Dad, and I’m very proud of all the work we did to get here.”
Ryan, a senior at Citrus High School and the starting pitcher for the CHS varsity baseball team since his freshman year, said his dream is to get a baseball scholarship for college next year.
If not that, he is still thinking about his options – law school or vocational automotive training or the military.
But for now, the family is still getting settled in their new home.
“I’ve got my manger (Nativity set), so that’s good,” Joan Gilmer said. “It’s very, very old – older than Patrick. … And thanks to Publix pre-cooked turkey, I don’t have to cook Christmas dinner.”