Habitat For Humanity family

Patrick Gilmer, right, sits with his son, Ryan, in the new Habitat For Humanity home in Citrus Springs that they recently moved into.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

If there’s one thing Patrick Gilmer knows, it’s that life is unpredictable.

One day you’re living in a big home, financially secure, and the next day you’re trying to figure out how you, now a single parent, are going to make ends meet to provide for yourself and your son – and now your widowed mother.

