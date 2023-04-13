Holocaust remembrance art

Yahrzeit memorial candles will be available at the Beth Sholom Holocaust Remembrance service for a $5 donation.

 Special to the Chronicle

Each year, Congregation Beth Sholom in Beverly Hills observes Holocaust Remembrance Day, known as Yom Hashoah in Hebrew, in memory of the 6 million Jews who perished in the Shoah (annihilation) and to honor the few that survived.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Kellner Auditorium, 92 Civic Circle, behind the synagogue building, they will present a special exhibit “GI’s Remembered” which describes the liberation of death camps by Jewish soldiers. There will also be literature to examine.

