Each year, Congregation Beth Sholom in Beverly Hills observes Holocaust Remembrance Day, known as Yom Hashoah in Hebrew, in memory of the 6 million Jews who perished in the Shoah (annihilation) and to honor the few that survived.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Kellner Auditorium, 92 Civic Circle, behind the synagogue building, they will present a special exhibit “GI’s Remembered” which describes the liberation of death camps by Jewish soldiers. There will also be literature to examine.
The featured program will be a documentary film titled “The Children of Auschwitz,” in which Holocaust survivors return to mark 75 years since the death camp’s liberation.
Also on the program is Cantor Alisa Forman, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Sholom, playing music relating to the Holocaust.
They will again be selling yellow candles in memory of the Six Million. Net proceeds will be donated to Yad Vashem.
Musical accompaniment will be provided. Refreshments will be served at the end of the program. Come early since seating is limited to 150.