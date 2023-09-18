tourism

A VCB staffer at the TDC’s Sept. 13 meeting announced website traffic was down 35 percent. This means fewer people are searching for things to do in Citrus County.

Citrus County is not spending money to attract tourists while an audit of the visitors bureau is underway.

Local tourism has been “shut down” pending the results of an audit of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB).

The external audit was made necessary by the disciplinary issues and eventual firing of the director of VCB director John Pricher.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

