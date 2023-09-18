Local tourism has been “shut down” pending the results of an audit of the Citrus County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB).
The external audit was made necessary by the disciplinary issues and eventual firing of the director of VCB director John Pricher.
But not everyone is happy about it.
“Yes, the audit is needed,” County Commissioner and Tourist Development Council (TDC) Chairwoman Holly Davis said. “Yes, policies need a thorough review and improvement where called for. But aside from (Pricher’s) actions, there has been no evidence of any wrongdoing by staff so we need to keep working to bring tourists to Citrus County. while the audit and policy reviews take place with all possible urgency.”
The audit will take a close look at VCB procedures and whether there were issues associated with Pricher’s actions.
Until then, the department has put the brakes on staff travel as well as familiarization tours held nationwide and abroad to attract tourists.
When a VCB staffer at the TDC’s Sept. 13 meeting announced website traffic was down 35 percent, Davis and other board members became concerned. Davis called it alarming, especially now, since hurricanes tend to drive traffic to the website. She believes the numbers are worse than reported.
“We owe it to businesses and employees in the tourism sector, who rely on this primary economic driver, to continue our work,” Davis said.
Frank Calascione, interim VCB director, said a pilot would not continue to fly an airplane if its engines gave out or there was a major malfunction. Rather, the pilot would land the plane and fix it.
Davis said she disagreed with the analogy. You only land a plane, she said, if there was a major problem. In this case, there isn’t, she said.
Alcohol policy being looked at
Calascione, in an email to the Chronicle, said tourism staff travel, the booking of familiarization tours, and entertainment purchases by tourism staff were suspended on Aug. 8, 2023.
The decision, he said, was made to allow him, county administration, and the Department of Management and Budget, to update travel policy.
“One primary issue is that the current Citrus County tourism policy for travel does not prohibit the purchase of alcoholic beverages by county staff for entertainment purposes,” Calascione said.
The county, he said, is not waiting for the end of the audit to update the policy.
“We are drafting an updated policy and will pass it through the county attorney, risk management department, and the Citrus County commission for approval,” he said.
“Our intent is to resume tourism staff travel under improved policy standards that reduce liability to Citrus County and provide taxpayers with confidence that their tax dollars are being spent prudently,” he said.