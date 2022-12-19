Holiday travelers to see lower gas prices

With an estimated 5.8 million Floridians expected to take holiday road trips, the AAA auto club reported Monday the average price of a gallon of unleaded stood at $3.03.

 Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE — Getting ready to hit the road for the holidays?

Here’s some good news: The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline continues to drop toward $3 in Florida and is lower than a year ago.

