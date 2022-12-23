Citrus County Commission Logo

Citrus County government offices were closed Friday, Dec. 23, and will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Normal hours of operation and services will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the following exceptions:

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

