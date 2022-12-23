Citrus County government offices were closed Friday, Dec. 23, and will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
Normal hours of operation and services will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the following exceptions:
• Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will be closed to the public on Friday, Dec. 23, and Sat., Dec. 24. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27. For more information on CCAS hours, call 352-746-8400.
• The Citrus County Library System (CCLS) will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27. For information on CCLS hours, call 352-746-9077.
• The Citrus County Central Landfill will close at 2:30 pm Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. The administrative office will be closed and there will be no hazardous waste drop-off. The landfill will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 26. Normal hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27.
For more information on landfill hours, call 352-527-7670.
• Bicentennial Park Pool will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
